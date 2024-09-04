Live
Just In
Palle family extends financial help to injured in mishap
Kadiri: As many as 24 people were injured in a road accident near Kokkanti.Labourers from the tomato mandi at Molakacheruvu were returning from work...
Kadiri: As many as 24 people were injured in a road accident near Kokkanti.
Labourers from the tomato mandi at Molakacheruvu were returning from work in a vehicle. As all the injured are from Nallamada mandal in Puttaparthi constituency, MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy of Puttaparthi constituency along with former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy visited the injured who are being treated at Kadiri Government Hospital on Tuesday. The MLA enquired about the health condition of the injured from the medical officials. She called upon the doctors to provide better treatment to them.
Palle Raghunatha Reddy extended a financial assistance of 80,000 rupees to the 24 injured persons.
MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and ex-minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy expressed their support to the families of the injured. They wished the speedy recovery of the injured. TDP leaders Mile Shankar of Nallamada mandal, Pulagampally Sarpanch Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.