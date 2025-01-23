  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Palle lauds Balakrishna’s performance in ‘Daku Maharaj’

Palle lauds Balakrishna’s performance in ‘Daku Maharaj’
x

Former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy (left) and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy with actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna

Highlights

Former minister and Puttaparthi constituency TDP in-charge Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy and his family members including Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy

Anantapur: Former minister and Puttaparthi constituency TDP in-charge Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy and his family members including Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy met film actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna who attended the success celebrations of his film ‘Daku Maharaj’ at Ramnagar Ayyappa Swamy temple in Ananthapur on Wednesday evening.

Raghunatha Reddy lauded the performance of Balakrishna in yet another successful film ‘Daku Maharaj.’ He described Balakrishna as a worthy son of legendary NT Rama Rao.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick