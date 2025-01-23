Palle lauds Balakrishna’s performance in ‘Daku Maharaj’

Anantapur: Former minister and Puttaparthi constituency TDP in-charge Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy and his family members including Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy met film actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna who attended the success celebrations of his film ‘Daku Maharaj’ at Ramnagar Ayyappa Swamy temple in Ananthapur on Wednesday evening.

Raghunatha Reddy lauded the performance of Balakrishna in yet another successful film ‘Daku Maharaj.’ He described Balakrishna as a worthy son of legendary NT Rama Rao.