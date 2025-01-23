Live
- Man City sign Egyptian striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt
- Prosecution’s burden to establish conscious possession of contraband by accused: SC
- Wipro to Expand Investments in Telangana with New IT Center in Hyderabad
- Wishes pour in for Nara Lokesh on birthday, TTD activists hold celebrations
- Hyundai Motor's 2024 net income up 7.8 pc, aims to sell 4.17 mn units this year
- Suraksha panels launched for community policing
- SW Girls’ Hostel gets modern amenities
- KMC expected to earn revenue of Rs. 363.99 cr
- Palle lauds Balakrishna’s performance in ‘Daku Maharaj’
- Int’l year of quantum science poster launched
Highlights
Former minister and Puttaparthi constituency TDP in-charge Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy and his family members including Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy
Anantapur: Former minister and Puttaparthi constituency TDP in-charge Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy and his family members including Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy met film actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna who attended the success celebrations of his film ‘Daku Maharaj’ at Ramnagar Ayyappa Swamy temple in Ananthapur on Wednesday evening.
Raghunatha Reddy lauded the performance of Balakrishna in yet another successful film ‘Daku Maharaj.’ He described Balakrishna as a worthy son of legendary NT Rama Rao.
