Palle Raghunath Reddy burns anti-public GOs in bonfires

Palle Raghunath Reddy burns anti-public GOs in bonfires
Former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy has burnt the anti-public policies implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government. As part of the Bhogi festival, he has resolved to burn the suffering of the state in bonfires. Following the instructions of the Telugu Desam Party leadership, he organized the village Bhogi Sankalpam program at his residence in Anantapur.



Palle stated that due to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's misguided actions and biased accomplishments, the state has fallen far behind in terms of economic and developmental progress by 2023.

He urged the people of the state to not only burn copies of the harmful laws but also to overthrow this oppressive rule in the upcoming elections.

