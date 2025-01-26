Palliative medical clowns bag award

Visakhapatnam : Meenakshi and Anantram Ganapati from Rohit Memorial Trust honoured with ‘Mahatma Gandhi Rashtra Seva Puraskar in 2025’ by the Indian NGO Awards Council. They were recognised as India’s first palliative medical clowns in Andhra Pradesh for their valuable contributions to social work. This acknowledgment reflects their unwavering commitment and innovative approach towards palliative care.

They established Rohit Memorial Trust in memory of their son Rohit who passed away due to cancer in 2007.

As palliative medical clowns, they believe in the significance of emotional well-being during the healing process. Both Meenakshi and Anantram focus particularly on young cancer patients, employing a variety of playful interactions, engaging storytelling and creative activities. They believe that such an approach serves as a tool to alleviate not only fears and anxieties during cancer treatment but also foster an atmosphere of joy and hope.

Their dedicated efforts create a therapeutic space where laughter becomes a powerful tool for healing, enabling children to momentarily escape from their struggles and uncertainty.