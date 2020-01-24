Top
Panel set up to provide skill training to unemployed youth in Chittoor

Highlights

District Employment Officer G Padmaja says that the committee will coordinate with industries and officials of various departments to provide training...

Chittoor: District Employment Officer G Padmaja said that District Skill Development Committee (DSDC) was constituted and District Collector will be the chairman and DRDA Project Director will be the convener for it. APSSIDC, Vice-Chancellors of Universities, District Industries Centre, District Employment Officer, local industrialists and private training Institutions will cooperate for the committee which will be a boon educated unemployed youth, she said.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Friday, Padmaja said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to identify market-driven skill development courses to provide 70 percent of placements to the local youth in the district in all private industries. " The DSDC shall be responsible for proper planning and implementation of all the skill training and placement activities , schemes, programmes of all the departments and agencies . District committee would be instrumental to provide the needful training and placements for all the educated job aspirants belonging to SC,ST,BC,Minoritites and Kapus, " she added.

Referring the functioning of District Employment Exchange, Padmaja said that 57,047 candidates have registered their names in the exchange seeking employment opportunities.

