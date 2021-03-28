Panic grips people as Covid cases increase in East Godavari district

Kakinada: In view of the second wave of Covid-19, people have become panicky and anxious in East Godavari district.

The migrant workers are not following the norms of Covid -19 hence the cases are increasing day by day in spite of the best efforts of the government. People moving in markets and offices like banks are openly defying the norms of wearing masks and their non-adherence to the Covid-19 norm is posing a threat and accelerating the Covid-19 cases in the district.

It is observed in crowded places like Rythu bazaars, RTC bus complexes and railway stations people are moving freely without wearing masks. The officials also are not strictly enforcing the mandatory mask norms. To make matters worse, the government officials themselves are not wearing the masks. Despite the best efforts of the officials, the cases are rising and the situation is causing a lot of panic among the people.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreeswar Rao told 'The Hans India' that the number of Covid positive cases at the Tirumala College in Rajamahendravaram has gone up to 223 on Sunday. He said that they conducted the Covid tests on nearly 800 students studying at the college and staying in the hostel on the campus. He said that Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RTPCR) tests are made free of cost for the Covid-19 victims. He said that the college management provides the nutrition food to the victims.

He said that there are 515 active cases in the district. About 160 containment areas have been established in the Kakinada Rural and Amalapuram in the district.

Most of the people alleged that during elections the Covid-19 norms were not followed and as a result many people became victims of the second wave of the Covid-19.

Another instance is reported from government high school in Chitrada village of Pithapuram mandal where 6 students are reported to have turned Covid-19. It is learnt that one teacher is responsible for the spread of the second wave of Coronavirus at the school.

DEO S Abraham stated that with the help of the Medical and Health Department, the children of the school are tested and necessary steps are taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Students' parents are also being tested by the medical authorities. He said that the entire school was sanitized as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the Covid-19. Before entering the school, the students should sanitize their hands. Another precaution is taken to curb the students in groups for attending nature's call.

He said that except Tirumala School, no institution has declared holidays. He also added that Covid -19 norms should be strictly followed both in government and private institutes. He added the officials will explain health tips to them.

Certain parents have expressed fears and are doubting whether to send their children to schools in the wake of fast spreading Covid-19 cases. People are questioning why Covid-19 cases are registered, particularly among school going children and not among those who are visiting hotels and bars and restaurants. They demanded that strict measures should be taken to protect the children from becoming victims of Covid-19, particularly in the schools.