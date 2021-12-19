Kadapa: Panic grips RIMS hospital after gas leak

Kadapa: A panic like situation prevailed at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Kadapa following leakage of gas from the oxygen cylinder. This incident was taken place in labor ward of the hospital on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident. According to the sources, one patient was undergoing treatment in a labor ward on support oxygen for some days.

Following advice of the concerned doctor, the staff shifted the patient for scanning room along with 1.5 litres capacity small cylinder. Suddenly, a valve connected to the flow meter of oxygen cylinder disconnected and gas leaked with loud noise from the cylinder. For a moment, other patients undergoing the treatment in ward reportedly ran from the ward with panic. The hospital authorities rushed to the spot and controlled the leakage. Acting on information, Joint Collector Dhyana Chandra (housing), who was also in-charge Chief Executive Officer (CEO), came to RIMS and monitored the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said patients need not panic as the incident was a minor. He said the administration will ensure all steps for not repeating such incidents in future.