Panyam: Student dies, brother injured in accident

Panyam (Nandyal district): 21-year-old B Pharmacy student died on the spot while his brother escaped with minor injuries in an accident near Santhiram Medical College in Panyam on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Keerthi and the injured as Charan. The siblings are native of Velugodu village.

Traffic Inspector Mallikarjuna said that the siblings were going on a bike to Panyam to attend a wedding. An RTC bus hit the bike, while they are going on the service road at Santhiram Medical College.

In the incident, Keerthi fell from the bike and crushed to death under the bus tyre. Her brother received minor injuries.

Traffic police shifted the body to Nandyal government general hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the family members. A case was registered and investigation is on.