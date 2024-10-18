  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Panyam: Student dies, brother injured in accident

Panyam: Student dies, brother injured in accident
x
Highlights

Panyam (Nandyal district): 21-year-old B Pharmacy student died on the spot while his brother escaped with minor injuries in an accident near Santhiram...

Panyam (Nandyal district): 21-year-old B Pharmacy student died on the spot while his brother escaped with minor injuries in an accident near Santhiram Medical College in Panyam on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Keerthi and the injured as Charan. The siblings are native of Velugodu village.

Traffic Inspector Mallikarjuna said that the siblings were going on a bike to Panyam to attend a wedding. An RTC bus hit the bike, while they are going on the service road at Santhiram Medical College.

In the incident, Keerthi fell from the bike and crushed to death under the bus tyre. Her brother received minor injuries.

Traffic police shifted the body to Nandyal government general hospital for postmortem and later handed over to the family members. A case was registered and investigation is on.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick