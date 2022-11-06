Parents should monitor behaviour of their wards: HC Judge

Tirupati: AP High Court judge and AP State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Executive Chairman Justice C Praveen Kumar said that the behaviour of students aged 15-21 years has to be monitored by the parents as they are answerable to tomorrow's society. As such, the country needs the efforts of students in that age group to build an ideal society without engaging them towards bad addictions and ragging, he stated.

Justice Praveen Kumar took part in an awareness meeting on drug abuse, legal aid to the victims and AP Anti-Ragging Act – 1997 held at SV Engineering college at Karakambadi road. He said that the enjoyment age of children was between 15 to 21 years during which parents should watch their behaviour carefully. Children may likely to get addicted to bad habits during this age and once they addicted to it, the effect will be on their parents as they cannot face the society.

If any change in the behaviour of fellow students is observed, it should be brought immediately to the notice of the managements and to the parents so that it can be corrected in early stage. The judge explained the laws and punishments being implemented for drug abuse and ragging. The role of para legal volunteers was also crucial in this task.

The awareness programme was being held in Tirupati as cases of intoxicants were reported here. The principal judge of combined Chittoor district E Bheema Rao said that many programmes are being organised by the mandal legal services authorities to educate people about drug abuse and ragging and their implications. Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy said that there should be a friendly-atmosphere among the students and any involvement in ragging for momentary pleasure can destroy lives. If mistakes were made it will not only affect their future but also that of the family members.

Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, family court judge Anwar Basha, NGO Balakrishna Reddy, psychiatrist N B Sudhakar Reddy, SV Medical college psychiatrist Dr Manasa, Tirupati third additional district judge Y Veerraju, I Karuna Kumar, Anwar Basha, Y Srinivasa Rao, N Sirisha, Ch Pavan Kumar, P Koteswara Rao and others also took part in the meeting. On the occasion, several stalls were opened at the meeting venue like secretariat system, milk collection, family counselling centre, child line 1098 among others. Justice Praveen Kumar visited these stalls.