Parents wary of sending children to schools as cases raise in Kakinada dist

Kakinada: The increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases day by day during monsoon is making people panic. According to Medical and Health department officials, 82 active cases have been reported in the district and 18 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Even vaccinated people are getting infected. Eight patients are undergoing treatment in Government General Hospital (GGH), Kakinada and 74 people are in home isolation.

Recently, NCC cadets, who were undergoing training, were tested corona positive and sent back to their home. At the same time, schools were reopened on Tuesday across the district. However, several parents are hesitant to send their children to school in view of the rising positive cases. Owing to lack of official confirmation and sudden spurt in Covid cases, many people are afraid of the imminent danger of alleged fourth wave.

Speaking with The Hans India, District Epidemiologist Dr B Ravi Kumar said that corona cases are increasing with each day in the district. Stating that even vaccinated people may get infected with corona, he said that they are providing medical kits to those suffering with symptoms like fever, headache and cough. People with these symptoms can avail 104 services, he added.

Dr Ravi Kumar said that ward secretaries and UPHC personnel will help people, who have Covid symptoms. He noted that mostly people, who visit theatres, open markets, function halls and Covid patients in hospitals are prone to get infected. He suggested that everybody should take precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid and be free from Covid.

District Medical & Health Officer Dr A Hanumantha Rao said that they are following test, tracking and treatment procedure to contain Covid and creating awareness among people to follow Covid protocol. He advised the people to maintain social distance, wear masks, clean hands with sanitiser and wash their hands with soaps regularly. Every school should provide sanitizer and masks to the students, he added.