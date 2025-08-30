Paritala Ravindra’s legacy honoured with statue unveiling

Ramagiri: Late TDP leader and former minister Paritala Ravindra was honoured with the unveiling of his bronze statue alongside that of TDP founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) in Ramagiri.

The event, held in a grand and emotional atmosphere, witnessed thousands of supporters from Rapthadu constituency and surrounding regions. TDP MLA Paritala Sunitha and TDP Dharmavaram in-charge Paritala Sreeram jointly unveiled the statues at the TDP office in Ramagiri, fulfilling a long-standing wish of party cadres and fans.

Prior to the ceremony, a mega blood donation camp was organized under the aegis of Paritala Ravindra Memorial Trust in collaboration with NTR Trust, Indian Red Cross Society, and government hospitals of Anantapur and Hindupur. Over 1,000 units of blood were donated voluntarily by enthusiastic supporters.

Additionally, a free medical camp was conducted by MS Ramaiah Hospital, Bengaluru, serving nearly 980 individuals with free medicines and spectacles.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sunitha said, “Paritala Ravi has not died he lives in every heartbeat of his admirers. Unveiling his statue in our own mandal is an emotional moment.” Paritala Sreeram added, “We are forever indebted to the love and support of Ravi’s admirers who continue to lead and inspire us.” He emphasized their commitment to carrying forward Paritala Ravi’s ideals and working for the Telugu Desam Party’s vision.

A similar statue unveiling will take place in Penukonda, a place close to Ravi’s heart, with special thanks extended to Minister Savitha for her support.