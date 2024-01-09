Paritala Sriram criticises YSRCP govt. says need for TDP government

Dharmavaram Constituency In-Charge Paritala Sriram criticized the ruling YCP government in Andhra Pradesh, claiming that it has been a "demon rule" for the past four years and 9 months. He stated that people from all walks of life have suffered under Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration. Sriram lamented that even small children have become victims due to the strike of Anganwadis.

Sriram acknowledged that he had made many promises to various communities before the elections, but none of them have been fulfilled. He blamed Jagan for the destruction of Amaravati, the proposed capital of the state. Sriram believes that the state can only prosper if former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is reinstated.

He claimed that backward castes (BCs) have been particularly targeted during Jagan's tenure, with many facing false criminal cases. Sriram pledged that if the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is elected, they will introduce a special protection law for BCs.

Additionally, Sriram accused Jagan's government of neglecting the agricultural sector, causing great harm to farmers. He stated that farmers face numerous challenges, including difficulties in planting and selling their crops. Despite Jagan's promises of allocating funds for price stabilization and disaster relief, Sriram argued that no action has been taken.

Unemployment is another issue that Sriram highlighted, emphasizing the widespread problem in the state. He stated that the people are eagerly awaiting the elections to remove the current government from power.