Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP over neglecting the people's needs

Paritala Sriram, the TDP Incharge of Dharmavaram Constituency, criticized the YCP government for neglecting the needs of the people. He specifically mentioned the lack of graveyards in many villages as a result of the government's incompetence.

As part of the guarantee program for the future, Sriram visited Maravapally and Shivampally villages to distribute leaflets detailing the TDP Mini Manifesto. The scheme includes financial assistance for farmers, free travel for women in RTC buses, and other benefits. Sriram addressed the problems faced by the farmers and villagers, such as the lack of graveyards in Maravapally and the drinking water issue in Shivampally.

He assured the villagers that the Telugu Desam Party will prioritize these issues and resolve them within a specified timeframe if they come to power. Sriram highlighted the dissatisfaction and opposition towards the YCP government in various communities and emphasized that the villages are eagerly waiting for the elections.



