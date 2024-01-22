Paritala Sriram participate in Jayaho BC in Mudugubba village

Telugu Desam Party Constituency In-Charge Paritala Sriram said that even though the country got independence for many years, in Dharmavaram Constituency, the BCs have been living without independence for the last five years. Sriram once again showed the strength of the Telugu Desam Party through the Jayaho BC program held at Mudigubba mandal centre. Thousands of TDP ranks gathered for the Jayaho BC program organized in Mudigubba on Monday. First, a huge bike rally was organized under the leadership of Paritala Sriram.

Sriram himself got on the bike and cheered everyone. Ambedkar, Valmiki and NTR idols were garlanded and paid homage. After that, a large gathering was held. The program was conducted under the patronage of Hindupuram Parliament BC Cell President Rangaiah. Former MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad of Kadiri, former MLC Tippeswamy from Madakasira region, Ambika Lakshminarayana from Hindupuram and other key leaders and activists participated in large numbers. 20 families joined the Telugu Desam Party along with Vaikapa leader Murali Yadav from B. Kottala village of Mudigubba mandal on the platform of Jayaho BC. Paritala Sriram along with other key leaders warmly invited them into the party by covering them with scarves.





Sriram announced the Yadava Empowerment Committee of Dharmavaram Constituency at this meeting. Srinivasulu Yadav from Dharmavaram town has been appointed as the constituency president and Suryaprakash Yadav from Madannagaripalli as the general secretary. Names of other committee members were also read out.



In this program, Paritala Sriram said that there is a strange situation in Dharmavaram constituency which is not seen anywhere in the state. Shriram said that anyone here should be afraid to say that they have money or property or should be afraid to drive around in nice vehicles. Sriram called people to come forward with courage.