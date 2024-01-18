Paritala Sunitha conducts Babu Surety - Bhavishayat Guarantee in Madapuram panchayat

Former minister Paritala Sunitha criticized that the state had deteriorated during Jagan Reddy's regime. As part of the Babu Surety - Bhavishayat Guarantee program, she visited the village of Avidigakunta under Madapuram Panchayat of Ramagiri Mandal. They explained about the benefits of welfare schemes while going door to door.

Together with the local leaders and activists, leaflets related to the Mini Manifesto were handed over to every house and an attempt was made to explain how many welfare schemes each house would receive. Especially the schemes related to women like those in the mini manifesto have been heavily promoted. She explained that free travel in RTC buses, three gas cylinders for free, salutation to mother regardless of the number of children in the house, and financial assistance of 1500 rupees will be provided every month.





She also said that financial assistance of 20 thousand rupees will be provided to the farmers every year. On this occasion, former Minister Paritala Sunitha said that the people of the state were facing severe hardships during the YSRCP rule, especially in Raptadu constituency, development was stunted. If the Telugu Desam Party comes to power in the 2019 elections, it will surely drench every acre in the Raptadu constituency. Projects are not progressing under YSRCP rule.



She commented that agriculture has become a burden for farmers and said that the YCP government is currently in a situation of not being able to make good use of the available water. He reminded that development and welfare programs have been undertaken in Raptadu constituency with 5 thousand crore rupees. People should act with awareness so that this kind of rule does not happen again. She believes that only Chandrababu can save the state in the current situation. She commented that the flag of the Telugu Desam Party is going to fly in the state along with Raptadu.