Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cautioned people against supporting a political party that espouses support for terrorists and displays disrespect towards revered figures like Lord Ram.

Addressing a rally in Hardoi district, he said: "During its tenure, the Samajwadi Party exhibited a keen interest in withdrawing cases against terrorists. Notably, they sought to withdraw cases against individuals implicated in attacks on significant sites, including the CRPF camp in Ayodhya, Rampur, Sankat Mochan Temple in Kashi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and the Varanasi court. The High Court even rebuked the party, saying that their next could possibly be conferring Padma Award on terrorists."

The Chief Minister urged people to actively participate in shaping India's future. He said: "The recently concluded second phase of elections indicated that our goal of 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' will soon be realised, with Uttar Pradesh poised to contribute to this objective substantially. Over the past decade, the country has witnessed monumental transformations, leading to widespread support for re-electing PM Modi."

Highlighting plans for infrastructure development, the Chief Minister added: "The Textiles Park, equipped with cutting-edge facilities, is going to be built in an expansive area spanning 1000 acres between Hardoi and Lucknow.

This initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the region. Furthermore, Hardoi has received significant investments, including establishing a new district and a medical college, which indicates the government's commitment to enhancing healthcare and administrative facilities."

He emphasised the ongoing development trajectory within the framework of 'new India'. "Under PM Modi's leadership, there has been a remarkable acceleration in infrastructure development, exemplified by the construction of double the number of highways built before 1947 and a corresponding increase in the number of airports," he added.

Yogi Adityanath underscored the stark contrast between the current era of progress and the challenges faced during the rule of previous regimes, notably the Samajwadi Party.