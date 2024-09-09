  • Menu
Paritala Sunitha flags off two lorry loads of tomatoes to Vijayawada

Ex-Minister Paritala Sunitha flagging off two lorry loads of tomatoes to distribute Vijayawada flood victims, in Anantapur on Sunday
Tomato traders from ‘Tomato Mundi’ have purchased 40 tonnes of tomatoes and donated the same to flood victims and displaced poor families of Vijayawada flood fury.

Anantapur: Tomato traders from ‘Tomato Mundi’ have purchased 40 tonnes of tomatoes and donated the same to flood victims and displaced poor families of Vijayawada flood fury.

The Lorry Owners Association members volunteered to transport tomatoes to Vijayawada. Two lorry loads of the vegetable were flagged off by ex-Minister Paritala Sunitha here on Sunday. Assistant Director Satyanarayana Choudhary was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha lauded the magnanimity of the traders and lorry owners towards Vijayawada flood victims. She observed that while the septuagenarian CM N Chandrababu Naidu is working like a soldier and rescuing people, former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is making uncharitable remarks on the man in the war zone. She predicted that if Jagan does not mend his style of functioning as Opposition leader, he will lose even the 11 seats won by his party in the next elections.

