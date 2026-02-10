MIT to host entrepreneurship summit from Feb 12–14

A student-led entrepreneurship platforms, the three-day summit aims to strengthen the national startup ecosystem by providing a common forum for innovation, collaboration, funding opportunities, and industry engagement. The event will feature keynote sessions, startup competitions, exhibitions, and policy discussions designed to encourage young innovators to transform ideas into viable business ventures

The Entrepreneurship Cell of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) will host the Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit 2026 (MES 2026) from February 12 to 14, bringing together students, startups, investors, industry leaders, creators, and policymakers from across the country.

Recognised as one of India’s prominent student-led entrepreneurship platforms, the three-day summit aims to strengthen the national startup ecosystem by providing a common forum for innovation, collaboration, funding opportunities, and industry engagement. The event will feature keynote sessions, startup competitions, exhibitions, and policy discussions designed to encourage young innovators to transform ideas into viable business ventures.

A major highlight of the summit will be Pitch Tank, a nationwide startup pitching competition where more than 100 teams and over 650 participants will present their ideas before venture capitalists and angel investors. The competition offers a prize pool of ₹1.5 lakh along with mentorship and potential investment opportunities for promising startups.

The Innovation Mela, the summit’s flagship startup expo, will showcase over 150 startups, MSMEs, research labs, and student-led innovations. Organisers expect the expo to attract more than 22,000 visitors, providing entrepreneurs with opportunities to connect with investors, industry representatives, and potential partners.

MES 2026 will also introduce the Innovation Policy Consortium, a national inter-college initiative where student groups will collaboratively develop research-based policy recommendations aimed at addressing challenges within India’s startup ecosystem. The final recommendations will be presented to government representatives during the summit.