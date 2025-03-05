Live
Parks to be handed over to pvt agencies in Nellore
Nellore: Additional Commissioner of Nellore Municipal Corporation Nandan has said that following directions of the State government it was decided to handed over the Public Parks which are being run by the Municipal Administration henceforth to private agencies in the city.
The Additional Commissioner organised a meeting with representatives from noted business organisations on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said it was proposed to hand over as many as 36 public parks out of total 64 in the Nellore city to private agencies. He said that as per the guidelines the private agencies who own the public parks should appoint gardeners and watchmen to ensure proper maintenance.
He urged business agencies interested to own the public parks to approach the Municipal Administration with proposals.
Horticulture assistant director Pradeep Kumar, executive engineers Srinivasa Rao, Seshagiri Rao, DE Sudeshna and representatives from various business organisations were present.