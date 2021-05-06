Partial curfew begins in East Godavari as people extend support

Rajamahendravaram: Partial curfew to contain Covid cases was successful in the district on Wednesday. The people stayed indoors. Business establishments downed shutters by 12 noon.

Business houses extended cooperation all over the district, including Kakinada, Amalapuram, Ravulapalem, Razole, Tuni, Ramachandrapuram, Gokavaram, Eleswaram, Gokavaram, Mummidivaram, Pithapuram and other urban areas.

In some villages, the people imposed self-restrictions and closed the routes to their villages and also maintaining sanitation properly on their own.

Police arranged barricades at important junctions and appealed to the people not to move on the roads during curfew period from 12 noon to 6 am and warned with stern action, if anyone violates curfew rules.

From Wednesday, the police will seize the vehicles which move without proper reason, register cases against the bike and vehicle riders and also impose fines across the district.

Traffic movement also stopped on road-cum-rail bridge, Gamman India bridge, Cotton barrage, Siddantham bridge and Yanam bridge. Meanwhile, RTC suspended all its long-route services and only operating the buses in the district from 6 am to 12 noon.

The police are allowing passengers going to airport and railway stations on producing their tickets. Because of the curfew, bus stations and railway stations wore a deserted look and movement of autos also stopped across the district.