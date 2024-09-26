Parties urged to maintain restraint on laddu row

Vijayawada : CPM urged the mainstream political parties in the state to maintain restraint on the Tirupati laddus controversy. The party welcomed the decision of the state government to appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations that the adulterated ghee containing animal fat was used in preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao speaking to media at the MBVK Bhavan here on Wednesday said the SIT should conduct a detailed probe and bring out the facts on the allegations levelled by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on use of ghee containing animal fat in preparation of laddus.

He said all political parties in the state have to maintain restraint till the SIT completes probe and submits its report. The state government should take action after the SIT submits the report. He expressed concern that some forces are trying to pollute communal harmony in the state by adding religious colour to the laddu controversy. The reaction of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is giving scope to some forces that are trying to disturb the communal harmony in the state.



Srinviasa Rao said there is a scope for disturbance of communal harmony and raise of communal tensions between the people of different faiths if comments are made against any community. He said leaders like Pawan Kalyan should promote unity among the people of different faiths and enhance the communal harmony.



He said the role of TDP in dealing with the Tirupati laddus case is suicidal. Srinivasa Rao said the CPM strongly condemns the statements made by JSP and TDP on Tirupati laddus row and felt they may lead to religious tensions in the state.



He objected to the letter written by YSRCP to PM Narendra Modi on the laddus row. He said the reaction of these political parties will give scope to strengthen the fundamentalist forces in the state.



Referring to the Budameru and Krishna river floods, Srinivasa Rao demanded that the government must pay compensation to the flood victims.

