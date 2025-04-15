  • Menu
Parts of AP to receive rains in next few hours

Parts of AP to receive rains in next few hours
The Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, Ronamki Kurmanath, has issued a warning regarding the possibility of lightning strikes in the Uttarandhra districts, as well as in Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts, over the next few hours.

In light of the impending thunderstorms, Kurmanath has urged residents to remain vigilant and advised against seeking shelter under trees or staying in open areas during this hazardous weather.

