Live
- TGPSC refutes allegations against Group-1 recruitment process
- Chhattisgarh liquor scam: SC grants bail to retired IAS official Anil Tuteja
- MLA and Collector Sanction Rs. 19 Lakh for Sump Construction to Resolve Water Crisis in Gattu Mandal
- Recognise Abortion as a Human Right, Says Justice Hinchigeri
- Airtel Partners with Blinkit to Deliver SIM cards to Customer’s Homes in Hyderabad in Just 10 Minutes
- "Bhu Bharati Act 2025: A Boon for Telangana Farmers or a New Digital Hurdle?"
- Family Attacked Over Forced Conversion Attempts
- MLA, Collector Inspect Indiramma Housing Model in Dharur; Emphasize Quality and Timely Completion
- Tragedy Strikes Mumbai Tourists at Surathkal's NITK Beach: Teen Dies, Minor Missing
- Singapore to Hold General Election on May 3 Amid Economic Concerns and Rising Cost of Living
Parts of AP to receive rains in next few hours
Highlights
The Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, Ronamki Kurmanath, has issued a warning regarding the possibility of lightning strikes in the Uttarandhra districts, as well as in Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts, over the next few hours.
The Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, Ronamki Kurmanath, has issued a warning regarding the possibility of lightning strikes in the Uttarandhra districts, as well as in Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, and Anantapur districts, over the next few hours.
In light of the impending thunderstorms, Kurmanath has urged residents to remain vigilant and advised against seeking shelter under trees or staying in open areas during this hazardous weather.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT