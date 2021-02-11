Party in Telangana sole decision of Sharmila: Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole: Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that the decision to launch a political party in Telangana is the sole idea of Sharmila and there is no involvement of YSR Congress Party in the move.

The Minister said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is their leader and the party cadre work as per the thoughts of him. He said that their president didn't encourage the leadership of YSRCP in Telangana as he felt no need of the party there.

But, Sharmila might be thinking of starting a political party in Telangana in the name of YSR, but the YSR Congress Party has nothing to do with the idea and thought process, he added.

Responding on the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant, Balineni said that the YSR Congress Party is against the disinvestment in the Vizag Steel Plant.

He said that they are requesting the Union government to stop the process and the party MPs will meet the concerned Ministers to convince them for the same. He said that the local BJP leaders should also convince their national leadership and see the government takes back its decision on the steel plant.

The Minister appreciated the candidates who won as the sarpanches and ward members with the support from the YSRCP and said that the party supported candidates are winning in the 1st phase. He said that the public understood the treachery by the opposition party, using the SEC for their gain and supported the sympathisers of YSRCP.

He said that a similar trend will continue in the next phases also and a majority of the sarpanches and ward member seats will be bagged by their local leaders.