Paruveta Utsavam celebrated with grandeur

Tirumala: The Paruveta Utsavam of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy was celebrated with great religious fervour and grandeur at Tirumala on Friday, January 16, 2026, the day following Makara Sankranti, observed as Kanuma festival. On the same day, the Goda Parinayotsavam was also held as a visual treat to the devotees.

As part of the festivities, special garlands were presented to the Lord from Sri Andal (Sri Godadevi) of Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple, Tirupati. These garlands were beautifully adorned on the Mulavirat of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

After the completion of the early morning rituals, Sri Malayappa Swamy proceeded on a procession in a Tiruchi (chariot). Following Him, Sri Krishna Swamy also proceeded on another Tiruchi. The deities then reached the Parveta Mandapam, where Punyahavachanam was performed, after which Sri Malayappa Swamy ascended the ceremonial platform. Special worship, offerings, and harati were performed to the Lord. Sri Krishna Swamy was taken separately to the place where the Golla Puja is traditionally performed. After offering milk and butter (Paluvennaru), harati was performed and Sri Krishna Swamy returned to the presence of Sri Malayappa Swamy. Later, milk and butter offered by a Yadava devotee were presented to Sri Malayappa Swamy, followed by harati, and the devotee was honoured with a reward.

Subsequently, Sri Malayappa Swamy symbolically ran forward for a short distance, and on His behalf, the archakas hurled the spear (Eete). This ritual was performed three times, symbolising the divine hunt. A large number of devotees gathered at the Parveta Mandapam to witness this sacred event.

After the completion of the Utsavam, Sri Malayappa Swamy returned to the Mahadwaram and received the sacred baton (Bettham) of Sri Hathiramji before entering the temple precincts.