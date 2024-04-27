Parvathipuram: Calls to protect spirit of democracy

Parvathipuram : Election state police observer Deepak Mishra said that spirit of the democracy should be preserved. He toured the district on Friday and held a reviewed with district collector, superintendent of police and other police officers in the collector’s office.

Mishra said that everyone should work with good faith in democracy. He made it clear that the peaceful and smooth conduct of elections should be the only agenda for the administration. If anyone makes mistakes in elections, it would affect their career. He said that job responsibilities should be performed with honesty and trust and rules and laws are equal for all.



Collector Nishant Kumar explained the action plan for conducting free and fair poll in the district. He said that counting centres were arranged at Parvthipuram, Paderu and Rampachodavaram under the Araku Parliamentary constituency.

SP Vikrant Patil said that all steps were taken up for conducting elections.

Addl DGP Dr Shankhar Bratha Bagchi, parliament general observer Pramod Kumar Meharda, parliament police observer Nayeem Mustafa Mansuri and others attended the programme.