Parvathipuram: Collector Nishant Kumar inspects paddy procurement process

Parvathipuram: District Collector Nishant Kumar and Joint Collector O Anand inspected paddy procurement procedure here on Thursday. The collector inspected the process at Putturu of Parvathipuram mandal and joint collector inspected at Artham of Komarada mandal.

They enquired the staff about paddy procurement. The officers took a note on issues of transportation, quality check of paddy and placement of equipment and staff availability.

About 188 Rythu Bharosa centres out of 306 are arranged as paddy procurement centres according to A, B, C categories. He said that quality check equipment has been supplied to all the centres and transportation and hamali are also arranged by the government.

He appealed to the farmers to sell the paddy at MSP only. K Robert Paul, District Agricultural Officer, M D Naik, District Manager and other officers were present.