Parvathipuram: Dy CM Rajanna Dora visits disputed Kotia villages

Parvathipuram : Deputy Chief Minister P Rajanna Dora conducted Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (GGMP) programme in the limits Pattuchennuru grama sachivalayam of disputed Kotia villages on Odisha border on Monday. Dora visited Pattuchennuru, Paguluchennuru, Yeguvamendangi, Konadhara and Solipiguda villages during the GGMP programme.

He went to each and every house and explained the schemes that were being implemented by the state government. He also clearly informed the benefit each family received and distributed brochures. The Deputy CM said the government had committed to the welfare of weaker sections, especially tribals and even was taking up many developmental activities.

As part of GGMP he enquired whether the people of these villages were received benefits of the schemes implemented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The public had given warm welcome to the Deputy Chief Minister by garlanding him and performing dance on the occasion.

Grama sachivalayam staff, officials, non-officials attended the programme. Recently, the area is in news as the Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that these villages belong to Odisha and no Andhra official is allowed to come there. Later, Rajanna Dora countered that the area is under dispute and the case is under the purview of Supreme Court and the Union minister should not have spoken like that which would inflame passions between two sides.