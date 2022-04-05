Parvathipuram: Jana Sena leaders flay govt action

Parvathipuram: The Jana Sena leaders Ch Anil, R Rambabu, V Dalinaidu and others blamed the government for not inviting other parties and involving various communities, other groups in theprogramme of formation of new districts and opening of various offices in Parvathipuram.

The leaders alleged that the officers and MLAs of YSRCP organised the entire event as if it's their own party and not public event. The prominent artists, leaders, popular persons of the area were ignored.

The government had spent huge amount for the historical event but, the public was not the part of it.

Only the YSRCP leaders attended the programme. Everybody should be made a part of such programmes and the officials should be accountable for the public,"they said.