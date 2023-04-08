Parvathipuram: Villagers express happiness on getting 4G network

Parvathipuram: District collector Nishant Kumar and SP V Vidyasagar Naidu visited various villages on Friday and interacted with locals. With the availability of mobile signals, the tribes in remote villages are now able to use UPI apps for financial transactions.

The collector and SP reached Beerupadu on bike. Villagers welcomed them with their tradition. The collector said that about 160 towers are coming by June end and with this every village will get 4G network.

"We are enjoying digital revolution," said the villagers of Gorli of Jiyyammavalasa mandal and Beerapadu of GL Puram mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district. The villagers expressed their gratitude on receiving 4G signals. They said that it is a great opportunity which they never expected.