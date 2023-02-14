Parvathipuramdistrict on the verge of full mobile connectivity

Parvathipuram: Government of India identified Parvathipuram Manyam district as aspirational district. In view of the 'aspiration' status the ministry of communication sanctioned many cellphone towers which are expected to increase the mobile connectivity in the district.

As many as 182 mobile towers are coming up in the district whose population is mostly tribals. Of the 182 towers, seven are coming up in Jiyyammavalasa mandal, 21 in Komarada, 52 in G L Puram, 32 in Kurupam, 18 in Pachipenta, 21 in Saluru, 27 in Seethampeta, two in Makkuva and one each in Bhamini and Parvathipuram mandal. Sites have already been handed over to the mobile service providors some of who have already started work.

Parvathipuram Manyam district with extensive hilly areas has poor mobile connectivity at present. During medical emergencies, people can call ambulance only from certain places where signal is available. People say setting up of cell phone towers will definitely improve medical services in remote areas.

The improvement of mobile communication will also help employees in terms of recording new facial recognition attendance system. This will also give a boost to use of education and health apps besides payment of social security pensions by volunteers.

Health and education staff are now struggling to fill the information in areas where cellphone network is poor. Progress of developmental works can also be inspected virtually once the communication system becomes full-fledged.

District collector Nishant Kumar said that the mobile communication network will be strengthened and the people can avail better services in coming few months in the district.