Passenger amenities panel visits stations in Waltair division

Visakhapatnam: The Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) from the Railway Board of six members arrived at Visakhapatnam to inspect various railway stations across Waltairdivision till March 30. The committee members are Dilip Kumar Mallick, Abhijit Das, Nirmala Kishore Bollina, Gottala Uma Rani and Dr GV Manjunatha.

The committee inspected Simhachalam station, Kottavalasa, Borra Guhalu, Shimiliguda and Araku stations on Monday.

The inspection was focused on basic passenger amenities such as availability of drinking water, waiting halls, toilet facilities, platform shelters, foot over bridges, sitting arrangements for the passengers, and catering stalls were inspected thoroughly.

The cleanliness of the station areas and the hygiene of the food items available in catering stalls were also examined by the committee members.

During their inspection the committee members interacted with the passengers at the waiting halls, on the platform to get feedback from them.

A positive response from the rail users delighted the team and they appreciated the efforts of the divisional authorities for maintaining cleanliness, modern passenger amenities and information dissemination systems.

Divisional commercial manager Avinash Sharma, divisional mechanical engineer Jasvant and other officers from electrical, signal and telecom were present.