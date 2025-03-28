Pastor Praveen’s death ‘planned murder’: Sharmila

Live
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila on Thursday alleged that pastor Praveen Pagadala’s death was a “meticulously planned murder” and not a road accident. Pagadala (45), a renowned Christian preacher in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, was found dead near Rajahmundry on Tuesday morning (March 25).
He was on his way to attend Christian conventions at Chagallu village on a two-wheeler but was later found dead, said an official release on Wednesday.
“Pastor Praveen Pagadala’s death was not a road accident as several pieces of evidence at the crime scene suggest that it was a murder. Along with his family members, everybody has suspicions that it was a meticulously planned murder,” said Sharmila in a release.
This heinous incident has hurt the sentiments of Christians in both the Telugu states, she said, calling on the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government to undertake a fast-track investigation. Truth must be established, she said, and extended her profound sympathies to the family members of Pagadala.