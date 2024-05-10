Pastoral Center Director Emphasizes Spiritual Fulfillment and Marriage Training for Youth in Kadapa

On May 10th, at the Ramanja Neya Puram Pastoral Center in Kadapa, a significant event took place where the Pastoral Center Director, Father Esu Varaprasa, highlighted the bliss of spiritual life and the potential for achieving anything at a mature age. Father Pendli Katla Devadasu, Treasurer of Kadapa Methrasana, echoed these sentiments.

The occasion marked the commencement of training classes on the institution of marriage for Katholika youths under the guidance of the Dean of Kadapa. Addressing the youth, the speakers emphasized the sanctity of marriage, emphasizing the importance of love, understanding, and mutual respect between couples both before and after marriage.

Notable figures such as General Dr. Suresh, Government Sarvajana (RIMS) Pediatrician Dr. Karunakar, and Father Sudhakar shared insights during the training sessions, advocating for Christian couples to serve as role models for others. They encouraged the youth to make decisions now and work diligently towards their goals, striving to lead exemplary lives that inspire and guide others.

Father Devadasu conducted a Divine Sacrifice Puja, delivering a message of spiritual significance. The event also saw the participation of Masapeta Inquisition Master Rev. Father Gudime Deva Sahal, Dr. Bhargav Upadeshi Prabhakar, Sisters, and other attendees, emphasizing the importance of spiritual fulfillment and marital harmony in the community.