Patamata High School student gets cash award

Vijayawada: Halima, student of Koneru Basavayya Chowdary Zilla Parishad High School in Patamata, was awarded a prize of Rs 20,000 on Friday for achieving the highest marks in her 10th-grade examinations.

The award was presented to Halima, daughter of Abdul Samad, in a ceremony held at the school. The prize was handed over by former MLA Yalamanchili Ravi in the presence of Headmaster Satyanarayana a

It may be recalled that the ‘Classmates Group’, the alumni of 1969 Batch of SSLC of the high school formed a corpus fund for awarding the students who score the highest marks in the tenth class public examinations every year.

The event was attended by the alumni committee members Kancharla Kanakarao, Dhanekula Krishnarao, Koneru Vijaya Kumari and Veeranki Mohanarao, who expressed their gratitude to everyone who contributed to the initiative and attended the function.

The Classmates Group members Dr Valluru Siva Prasad, Kamineni Kishore, Sitaramaiah, Rani, Lakshmi Rajyam also participated.

Earlier, the members of the alumni committee paid floral tributes to the statue of Koneru Basavaiah who donated the land to the high school in early 1940s.