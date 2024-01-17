Pathikonda: Competition intense in two parties

Pathikonda (Kurnool): Pathikonda, a faction adda, is in fact a stronghold for the TDP where it got elected six times. In 2019, it lost to YSRCP. This time again the constituency is likely to witness a keen fight as both parties want to have in their kitty.

KE Shyam Babu, son of KE Krishna Murthy, former deputy chief minister in TDP government, is the in-charge of the constituency. In 2019, Shyam Babu lost to Kangati Sreedevi with a margin of 42,065 votes. She had sympathy due to her husband, Cherukulapadu Narayana Reddy, who was brutally hacked to death by his rivals and the other is the pro-Jagan wave.

But five years down the lane, the voters are unhappy as she failed to develop the constituency in any manner. This has come as a plus point for TDP. It is still not clear if Shyam Babu will be given the ticket or not. It is learnt that his uncle, KE Prabhakar (MLC), the younger brother of Krishna Murthy, wants to contest from here. Prabhakar had met the party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and urged him to give a chance. He is also said to have assured that he will certainly win and give the seat as a gift to the party.

In a similar manner, a triangular competition is prevailing in the YSR Congress Party. Sitting MLA Kangati Sreedevi, a social worker, Pochamireddy Muralidhar Reddy and S Nagarathnamma, daughter of SV Subba Reddy, are in the race for the ticket. Muralidhar Reddy has also been into social service. He has set up several water plants, serves free food to the pregnant women who come for medical check-up at the hospital and also provides free sewing machines to the women.

S Nagarathanamma, former MPP and sarpanch, wife of Ramachandra Reddy, former KDCC bank chairman, is also expecting the ticket. Presently, she is an active leader in the YSRCP.

Pochamireddy Muralidhar Reddy is said to have the support of Nagarathnamma. If Muralidhar Reddy and Nagarathnamma join hands then it would put Sreedevi into trouble.