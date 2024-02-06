Pathur Railway Track Drainage to be developed

The Pathur Railway Track Drainage, which serves as the main channel for sewage from 15 wards in the town, has finally gets relief. The sewage from the housing board in One Town flows through this drainage and then into the Star Dum Drainage on the left side of the main road. The upper part of the town's sewage goes through the main drain on the main road, passing through the municipal office and under the railway track tunnel to the Eluru canal at Shivalayam street. In order to prevent the dirty water from entering the Eluru canal, special arrangements have been made, including the use of a siphon.









However, the drainage adjacent to the railway track has been buried for a long time and it was not even known that there was a drainage in that area. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Anaparthi Samuel, under the orders of Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, took large-scale measures to regularize the flow of sewage in the town. He conducted a special drive to construct new drainages where needed, identify buried drainages, remove overgrown plants, and ensure the existence of actual drainages.











As part of this effort, the drainage along the Pathur railway track was identified and the overgrown plants were cleared. The accumulated silt was removed and widening works were carried out. Cement pipes are being installed in necessary areas to improve the drainage system.

The area surrounding the Pathur railway track is home to several temples, including the Shiva Temple, Subrahmanyeshwar Swamy Temple, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, and Ram Temple. Many devotees visit these temples on a daily basis. Moreover, this area is frequently visited by people from nearby places such as Kunchanapally, Pathur, Satyavathi Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar, P&T Colony, Mango Orchard, and Indira Nagar. Additionally, thousands of devotees visit Sri Subrahmanyeshwar Swami at Pathur during Shashti every year. Many devotees also come to see Sri Lakshminarasimhaswamy on Tuesdays.

However, the construction of a loco shed by the railway department on the other side of the railway track has caused disruptions to the movement of people. Despite this, many people still use this route for commuting. With the drainage issue resolved, there is a desire among the community to provide easier access for people without any difficulties in commuting.

Karri Bhaskara Rao, former vice-chairman of the municipality and member of the CGF committee, closely supervised the drainage works. Assistant Commissioner Gopalarao and Sanitary Inspector Srimannarayana were also involved in the work. Special workers were hired to carry out the drainage works, which are now progressing. Many people are expressing their relief and satisfaction that the long-standing issue of the Pathur railway track drainage has been resolved.