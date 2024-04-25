Live
- Senior Congress Leader Maridu Krishna Files Nomination as MLA Candidate in Nuzividu Constituency
- TN: Five district collectors questioned by ED in illegal sand mining case
- Patsamatla Dharmaraju files 4th set of nomination papers as Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency
- Cong accepted country's division on basis of religion: PM Modi
- TN Police targeting me in Rs 4 cr cash seizure case, says BJP leader Nainar Nagendran
- Former Zimbabwe cricketer Guy Whittall injured by leopard
- Fatal Fire Erupts In Hotel Near Patna Junction, Claims Six Lives
- Congress Challenges PM Modi's Allegations: Calls Out "Falsehoods" Amidst Electoral Rhetoric
- CPI(M) leader seeks Calcutta HC’s attention over Bengal CM's anti-judiciary comments
- Aparna Yadav Challenges Akhilesh Yadav's Candidacy In Kannauj: No Longer A Smooth Ride For Samajwadi Party
Just In
Patsamatla Dharmaraju files 4th set of nomination papers as Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency
On Thursday, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, the Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency, submitted his 4th set of nomination papers to the Ungutur Constituency Returning Officer and Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali at the Ungutur Tehsildar office.
On Thursday, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, the Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency, submitted his 4th set of nomination papers to the Ungutur Constituency Returning Officer and Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali at the Ungutur Tehsildar office.
Dharmaraju's decision to file multiple sets of nomination papers underscores his commitment to representing the people of Ungutur and his determination to run a successful campaign. The move also demonstrates the thoroughness and attention to detail with which he is approaching the election process.
With the filing of his 4th set of nomination papers, Dharmaraju is solidifying his position as a strong contender in the upcoming election. His candidacy is sure to be closely watched in the days leading up to the polling day.