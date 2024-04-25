  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Patsamatla Dharmaraju files 4th set of nomination papers as Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency

Patsamatla Dharmaraju files 4th set of nomination papers as Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency
x
Highlights

On Thursday, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, the Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency, submitted his 4th set of nomination papers to the Ungutur Constituency Returning Officer and Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali at the Ungutur Tehsildar office.

On Thursday, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, the Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency, submitted his 4th set of nomination papers to the Ungutur Constituency Returning Officer and Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali at the Ungutur Tehsildar office.

Dharmaraju's decision to file multiple sets of nomination papers underscores his commitment to representing the people of Ungutur and his determination to run a successful campaign. The move also demonstrates the thoroughness and attention to detail with which he is approaching the election process.

With the filing of his 4th set of nomination papers, Dharmaraju is solidifying his position as a strong contender in the upcoming election. His candidacy is sure to be closely watched in the days leading up to the polling day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X