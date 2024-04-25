Patsamatla Dharmaraju files 4th set of nomination papers as Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency

On Thursday, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, the Jana Sena candidate for Ungutur Assembly Constituency, submitted his 4th set of nomination papers to the Ungutur Constituency Returning Officer and Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali at the Ungutur Tehsildar office.

Dharmaraju's decision to file multiple sets of nomination papers underscores his commitment to representing the people of Ungutur and his determination to run a successful campaign. The move also demonstrates the thoroughness and attention to detail with which he is approaching the election process.

With the filing of his 4th set of nomination papers, Dharmaraju is solidifying his position as a strong contender in the upcoming election. His candidacy is sure to be closely watched in the days leading up to the polling day.