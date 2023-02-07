Pattisam temple in dilapidated condition

Pattisam (Eluru District): Due to lack of coordination between Endowments and Archaeology departments, the ancient temples are on the verge of collapse. The most ancient temples of Bhadrakali Sameta Veereswaram Swamy and Bhavanarayana Swamy situated side by side in Pattisam of Eluru district are in pathetic condition as both the temples developed cracks and water is leaking right from the Gopuram to the ground. Endowments department officials have neglected to develop and renovate the temple or make repairs to save the structure, though the temples have assets worth crores of rupees and an annual income of lakhs of rupees, it was alleged.

It is learnt that there are differences between the Endowments and Archaeology departments in taking up repair works and renovating the temples. Endowments officials made some repairs to Kshetrapalaka Bhavanarayana Swamy temple by laying red stone, but Archaeology department has strongly objected it.

The Archaeology department officials argue that any type of repair, renovate or remodel works of ancient structures should be informed first to their department, take necessary suggestions from them or else the work should be handed over to their department. They stated that carrying out even minor works by the Endowments department is a gross violation of the rules.

Temple history

Pattisam Veerabhadra Swamy temple is on the hill, Devakuta in the middle of River Godavari and Lord Veera Bhadra Swamy and Goddess Bhadra Kali are the main deities. According to the temple's history, Gautama Buddha did Dhyanam here. As per mythology, temple was constructed by Vishwa Karma and built by Reddy Raju Kings in 12th century. It is one of Pancha Kshetras.

Bhavanarayana Swamy is the Kshetra Palaka of the temple. The main sub shrine is Lakshmi Sahitha Sri Bhavanarayana Swamy, one of the five Bhavanarayana Swamy temples in the country.

Bhavanarayana Swamy temple is also in pathetic condition and highly neglected. Endowments department officials did some patch works in the temple to prevent water leakage without seeking permission from the Archaeology department.

Meanwhile, devotees criticised that though Veereswara Swamy temple gets Rs 10 lakh per annum through lands and Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh exclusively on Maha Shivaratri, the Endowments department is not spending even a single pie on the repair works and for the temple development.

The authorities have remained indifferent and mere spectators to the distressed and deteriorating condition of the temples.

Speaking with The Hans India, Temple Executive Officer Mangalampalli Sharma said that the two ancient temples are not under the administrative control of the Archaeology department. Clarifying that they didn't carried out any repair works, he admitted that Bhavanarayana temple has developed cracks and water is leaking during rainy season. Veereswara Swamy temple also developed cracks, he added.

The EO said that recently the Archaeology department Assistant Director K Timmaraju inspected both the temples. He informed that Rs 2.2p crore was released from Common Good Fund (CGF) and this amount would be utilised to develop the temple. Tenders to a tune of Rs 1.68 crore were called for and will be finalised soon. He said that they will take up the work soon after the Maha Shivaratri celebration is over.

When The Hans India contacted K Timmaraju, the assistant director of Archaeology and Museums Department, Kakinada, he said that he found out a few cracks and leakages in the temple during his visit to the twin temples. Stating that there were no patch works in Bhavanarayana Swamy temple during his visit, he added the works might have carried out later.

Asserting that Endowments department didn't apply for permission from the Archaeology department regarding patch works, Timmaraju made it clear that Endowments department must take permission to take up any sort of repair works for ancient temples. Action would be taken against them for the patch works on Bhavanarayana temple without seeking their permission, he added. The Assistant Director said that he would visit both temples and submit a report about the condition as well as patch works done sans permission of Archaeology department.