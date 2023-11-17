  • Menu
Paul to contest all Assembly seats in state

Highlights

Says his Praja Shanti Party is the only alternative to YSRCP and TDP in the state

Visakhapatnam: Praja Shanti Party (PSP) president KA Paul said that his party will contest in all the 175 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in the 2024 elections.

Speaking to the media at the party office here on Thursday, he said that people are fed up with the existing political parties and the PSP is the only alternative party in the state that offers growth.

He made it clear that people would not vote if BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao contested as MP from Visakhapatnam. “The Centre has not given Special Category Status to AP. The Union government is privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Smart City works have not been completed. Why should people elect such party candidates,” he wondered. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did not have the guts to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisions, Paul pointed out. He said he would contest as MP and focus on development of Visakhapatnam.

