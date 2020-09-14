Pavitra Samarpana at Appalayagunta Temple

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing annual Pavitrotsavam festival the Pavitra Samarpana ritual was performed on Monday morning in Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta.

After the daily Nitya pujas, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed for the utsava idols of Sri Prasanna Venkateshwara Swamy and His consorts at the yoga shala.

Thereafter Pavitra Samarpana was conducted to the Mula Virat, Mahalakshmi Devi, and Andal Ammavaru, Sri Anjaneya Swamy, Dwajasthambham and galaxy of other deities.

Speaking on the occasion the TTD JEO P Basant Kumar narrated the significance of the annual three-day event of Pavitrotsavams.

He said after Pavitra Pratista on Sunday, Pavitra Samarpana was done on Monday and the event would conclude on Tuesday with Maha Purnahuti.

Dyeo Smt Jhansi Rani, AEO Subramaniam, Superintendent Sri Gopalakrishna Reddy, Temple inspector Sri Srinivasulu also participated.