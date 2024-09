Pavitrotsavam begins at Tiruchanur

Tirupati: The annual Pavitrotsavam at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur began with grandeur on Monday.

Special ceremonies, including Dwaratoranam, Dwajakumbha Avahanam, Chakradi Mandala Puja, Chatursnana Archana, Agni Pratishta and Pavitra Pratishta, were performed for the utsava deities at the Yagashala.

During the day, at Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed in front of gruhastha devotees.

Temple deputy EO Govindarajan, AEO Ramesh, superintendent Seshagiri and others were present.