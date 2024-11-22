Pawan, 2 other ministers rule out VSP privatisation

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and two other ministers on Thursday made it clear that there is no question of privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. The ministers made the announcement in the Legislative Council giving a reply to the question asked by the members. They said the NDA alliance parties have given assurance to the people of Andhra Pradesh that there will no question of the privatisation of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam steel plant (VSP).

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, industry minister T G Bharath and agriculture minister K Atchannaidu told the YSRCP members that the NDA government was against privatisation of the plant.

Bharath referred to the statement by Union minister of steel and heavy industries H D Kumaraswamy, who visited the Vizag steel plant a couple of months ago and categorically ruled out privatisation.

He asked the opposition what more clarity they needed on the issue.

Pawan told the House that during his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah, he requested him not to privatise the steel plant.

There was a heated argument between the ruling alliance and the opposition members on the proposed privatisation of VSP. The members of the TDP and its allies Jana Sena and the BJP alleged that the initiative for privatisation was taken when YSRCP was in power in the state.

Leader of Opposition Botcha Satyanarayana demanded that the House pass a resolution to urge the Centre not to privatise the VSP. To this, Atchannaidu asked why should a resolution be passed when there is no question of privatisation.

During his visit to VSP on July 11, Union minister Kumaraswamy had ruled out its privatisation. He stated there is a possibility of reviving the plant but a final decision would be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government had earlier welcomed the Union minister’s announcement.

YSRCP member Mondithoka Arun Kumar asked the NDA government to give clarity on the privatisation of the VSP. The ministers responded with one voice and stated no question of the privatisation of the plant.

Atchannaidu said the government is also planning to take iron ore mines for the steel plant and upgrade the skills of the steel plant workers. He said the NDA leaders personally visited the plant and spoke to the agitating employees and union leaders.