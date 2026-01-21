At forefront of global clean energy movement, India emerges as mentor for developing nations

New York: India has positioned itself at the forefront of the global clean energy movement, achieving its 2030 renewable energy targets five years ahead of schedule, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi wrote in a Newsweek article this week.

In 2025, India became the only G20 nation to fully meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), with non-fossil fuels now accounting for 50 per cent of its total installed power capacity of 484 GW. This milestone marks a dramatic shift in the global energy landscape, with India setting a precedent for rapid, large-scale decarbonisation.

“India’s success in renewable energy reflects a strong political will to create an ecosystem of policy and regulatory support, integrated planning of the power system, transmission strengthening to absorb variable renewable energy, institutional mechanisms like Solar Energy Corporation of India for derisking, strengthening private sector capacity and enabling capital markets for local currency financing,” wrote Joshi, also the current President of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly.

India has witnessed record growth, adding 44.5 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity in 2025, nearly doubling the previous year’s figures – a pace unmatched by any other G20 nation, he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, has called this achievement a reflection of “India’s deepening commitment towards a green and sustainable future”.

While solar power capacity soared to 135 GW, wind power reached nearly 54 GW, cementing India’s role as a renewable powerhouse.

The transition saved India over USD 46 billion in pollution-related costs, avoided 410.9 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions, and delivered USD 31.7 billion in health benefits, underscoring the economic case for clean energy, the minister stated.

Additionally, initiatives like PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana which provides rooftop solar access currently to over 18 lakh houses, and PM Kusum that is empowering farmers to solarise their energy needs, with plans for 4 million such pumps, are democratising access to clean energy, ensuring benefits reach rural and urban communities alike.

Meanwhile, “National Green Hydrogen Mission is facilitating the development of a green hydrogen ecosystem with India’s production prices being among the lowest globally,” Joshi mentioned in the Newsweek article.

As ISA President, India is sharing its blueprint with 125 member countries, particularly in Africa and Small Island Developing States, positioning itself as a mentor for the Global South, Joshi stated.

Joshi mentioned that auctions and reverse-auction mechanisms, along with technological advancements, have led to a reduction of almost 80 per cent in solar project tariffs over the last decade.

“At the same time, schemes such as the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) stimulated domestic solar module production, increasing solar module manufacturing capacity to 144 GW, with 81 GW added alone in 2025,” he added.

India’s clean energy leap is being hailed as a model for the Global South. Unlike many developed nations, India’s approach emphasises affordability, resilience, and inclusivity – ensuring that clean energy is accessible to households, farmers, and small businesses.

This will offer not only a blueprint for affordable, reliable, and resilient renewable energy but also the potential for digital leapfrogging in the Global South, ensuring that developing countries are not left behind in adopting the rapidly evolving digital and AI transformation of the energy sector, which would lead to the optimal utilisation of renewables.

But India’s roadmap doesn’t stop here. Large-scale investments in hydrogen production will continue to decarbonise heavy industries and transport; more smart grids, AI-driven demand management, and energy storage solutions will stabilise renewable-heavy systems; expansion of EV infrastructure and incentives will further reduce oil dependence.

“India's clean energy leadership was recently spotlighted at the COP, sixth IRENA Assembly, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week where it influenced global conversations and further paved way for international collaboration. India's achievements offer both inspiration and a roadmap for the world, demonstrating a model that can be tailored to different local contexts, available resources, and specific goals,” minister Joshi summed up in his Newsweek piece.



