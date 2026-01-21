Govt committed to financially supporting startups, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while interacting with startup founders and entrepreneurs during a pre-budget consultation programme in Manesar, said on Wednesday that young innovators and startups are giving a new direction to the state's economy.

The Chief Minister said, 'National Startup Day' was celebrated on January 16, and "today's pre-budget consultation is a continuation of that celebration".

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Startup India is not merely a government scheme, but a 'Rainbow Vision' that connects different sectors with new possibilities."

He said a startup "is an idea that needs to be given a concrete shape. It is a small seed, which with the right support, can grow into a huge tree".

The Chief Minister said with the resolve to make the country developed by 2047, the government is continuously working at a fast pace.

He said major and historic changes are being witnessed in the country today.

"Whether it is road and transport infrastructure or other developmental projects, India is moving ahead at an unprecedented speed. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country has taken a new direction of development, and progress is clearly visible in every sector."

Welcoming the suggestions given by startup founders, the Chief Minister said ideas received on issues such as ease-of-doing business, funding, and technical support have been noted.

"No matter how small an idea may be, if it has the strength and vision, it does not take long to change the world," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that over the past 10 years, the number of startups in the country has increased from 500 to more than 2 lakh.

"Haryana has played a leading role in this growth, especially in Gurugram and Manesar. Haryana now has more than 9,500 startups and ranks seventh in the country in this regard. Additionally, 19 unicorns have emerged from Haryana," the Chief Minister added.



