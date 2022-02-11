Pawan blames state govt for delay in railway projects

Mangalagiri: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan slammed the YSRCP government for having no commitment towards the construction of railway lines and expansion which are part of the development.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that the attitude of the government is clear now after the explanation given by the railway minister for the delay in initiating the railway projects in Andhra Pradesh. The railway projects, which are to be completed with the partnership of the railway and the state government, are being delayed due to the lethargy of the state government, he said.

The Jana Sena supremo wondered as to how the projects will ground if the state government failed to provide its share of funds. "Many key railway lines are left incomplete. For instance, the Kotipalli-Narasapuram railway line remained incomplete due to the indifference and negligence of the state government."

He said that the state government has failed to release its share of 25 per cent for the project. "The railway works will commence once the state government released Rs 358 crore. If the railway line is completed, both Godavari districts will have larger benefits. The government has no commitment to the project."

Similarly, the state government has to provide Rs 1,351 crore for the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti project, Rs 289 crore for the Kadapa-Bangalore railway line and Rs 34 crore for Rayadurgam-Tumkuru railway line. If the government won't release funds and won't do the land acquisitions how will these projects be completed, he asked.

Moreover, the ruling party MPs have been failing to realise the dream of Visakha railway zone, he pointed out. They did not even make effort with a commitment to take forward the railway zone issue. It is the responsibility of YSRCP MPs to explain to the Chief Minister about the railway minister's explanation over the completion of railway lines and ensure that the state's share is released, he pointed out.