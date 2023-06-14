Pawan Challenges Jagan

Pawan Kalyan challenges YSRCP to try and stop him from entering Assembly this time. Last time he lost from Bhimavaram because of the machinations of the ruling party. I rebelled and floated party for you people whether you believe it or not.

I am challenging CM I will see how you will you stop. He talks of class war. Does he know what is class war. He gives a vicious smile. Class war is we who are fighting. Class war means fight between rich and poor. He is one who has floated suit case companies and criticises me.

If a common man takes bribe ACB arrests him but when the rulers indulge in corruption who has to take action? He thundered.

Pawan said he was even ready to accept CM post if given by people. He said YSRCP says come alone fight alone. That I will decide later, But one thing is certain to enter Assembly I will take all necessary decisions and evolve strategies.