Pawan confirms alliance with TDP

Ranasthalam (Srikakulam district): Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday made it clear that his party would go in for alliance with TDP to defeat the YSRCP in the next elections. He said Jana Sena would have gone alone if people had given it enough strength in the last elections. He said since the party does not have that kind of support from the people, it has no reservations in joining hands with TDP to 'oust' the current YSRCP government.

Addressing a huge public meeting titled Yuvashakti-Mana Yuvata-Mana Bhavita (Power of youth-our youth and our future) public meeting of the party at Thallavalasa under Laveru mandal, Pawan minced no words when he said that it was high time to get rid of a Chief Minister who 'indulges in online gambling' and called him "Mudu Mukkala Mukhyamantri". This was in reference to the CM's three capital formula. He also used the word "psycho" for the Chief Minister.

Another important aspect of the meeting, which was mainly meant to address the youth, is that he said that he would ensure that the next government would devolve funds for panchayats without any kind of diversion. He also promised that he would see that the industrial corridor was completed and youth according to their educational qualifications would get jobs. This would put an end to migration from Srikakulam and other districts of North coastal region.

For the first time, the Jana Sena chief gave expression to his anger by saying that the director general of police was saluting 'Khaidi Number 6093, not chief minister" and wondered how IAS officers were nodding their heads to every decision of the CM.

He told the youth that mere sloganeering at public meetings would not help.

They should show the determination to throw the present government out and for that they should go back home, discuss within the family and together on the day of polling they should vote for Jana Sena. He told them to fight the problems and the leaders who caused them and he would be behind them.