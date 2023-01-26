Pawan dares YSRCP leaders to stop his vehicle Varahi

Vijayawada: Condemning the statements of ruling YSRCP that his Varahi vehicle will not be allowed on the roads of Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan dared them to stop his vehicle. Asking "Who are you to stop Varahi', Pawan said that he was strictly following rules and successfully performed pujas for the vehicle at Kondagattu in Telangana and atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Addressing party men at Jana Sena Party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday after unfurling national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, he said that the YSRCP government has diverted around Rs 20,000 crore SC, ST sub-plan funds for other purposes, including painting YSRCP colours to public buildings.

Asking youth to be more aware of what is going on, Pawan Kalyan said, "Whether I become chief minister or not is irrelevant, but interests of youth should be protected. Jana Sena will give priority to empowerment of women and youth. Financial assistance will be provided for the family of physically challenged."

Warning YSRCP leaders against raising separate state issue in both Rayalaseema and North Andhra, Pawan Kalyan said that these leaders deprived of posts were raising the separate state issue. He shot back by asking why leaders from Rayalaseema had failed to develop the region despite several ruling the state as Chief Ministers. "I am telling on this Republic Day, you will not see more militant leader than me if you go on inciting separatist tendencies in the state. You know nothing, you haven't read Constituency Assembly debates. Immersed in corruption, you don't know public policy and are bent on splitting the state. We will not allow if you try to divide the state once again. We are patriots," he declared. He appealed to such leaders to stop raising separate state slogan for their personal gains. Pawan said that he will continue to fight against the government for the good of Andhra Pradesh.