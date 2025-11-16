Pawan declares ‘war’ against red sanders smuggling

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and forest minister Pawan Kalyan declared an all-out war against red sanders smuggling, terming the precious wood a “priceless natural treasure” that must be preserved for future generations.

Chairing a high-level review via teleconference on Saturday with senior forest officials, he announced a multi-pronged strategy to eradicate illegal logging and transportation from the Seshachalam forests.

“Red sanders is a gift of nature to Andhra Pradesh — vital ecologically, spiritually, and economically. Not a single log should leave the state illegally,” he asserted.

He directed the immediate revival of the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, originally constituted in 2015 under then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu but rendered ineffective after 2019.

“Between 2019 and 2024, lakhs of trees were felled due to systemic neglect,” he said, citing 2,63,267 seized logs in eight Tirupati godowns — equivalent to nearly two lakh trees. A dedicated allocation from red sanders auction revenue will fund plantation, protection, and development of red sanders groves. Drone surveillance with thermal imaging will intensify at entry-exit points, alongside upgraded check-posts with CCTV, new barricades, and armed base camps. Special combing operations will target high-risk zones.

Pawan called inter-departmental synergy between police and forest officials, urging ego-free coordination. Lower-rung workers — coolies, masons, and godown keepers — will undergo counselling and be offered alternative livelihoods.

Village-level awareness campaigns will enlist local communities in conservation. On the international front, Central intervention has enabled recovery of smuggled stock. Over 28 tonne wood has been seized recently from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Delhi.

Efforts are underway to repatriate 173 tonne from Nepal and 407 metric tonne confiscated across states between 2019-2024. “Technology alone isn’t enough, commitment is key,” the Deputy CM stressed, directing charge sheets within 60 days and fast-track court verdicts. “With resolve and coordination, we will end this menace,” he added.