Live
- Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘The Goat Life,’locks release date
- Google's RCS Messaging Gets a Fun Makeover: Photomoji, Voice Moods, and More
- Allari Naresh’s next titled ‘Bachchala Malli’
- Ananya Panday feels proud to represent India at Red Sea International Film Festival
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Proposes Hosting COP33 In 2028 At COP28 Summit
- Uttar Pradesh Woman Shocked By Rs 197 Crore Electricity Receipt: Unraveling the Billing Blunder
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of ‘Salaar’
- How edtech approach accommodate various learning styles and unique student requirements
- International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2023: Date, history, significance
- Sherleen Dutt on her acting journey: Struggle was real, but so were dreams
Just In
Pawan holds meeting with party leaders, discusses on issues over alliance with TDP
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan criticized the YSRCP party for lacking ideology. He held a meeting with party leaders, including Nadendla Manohar, Nagababu
AMARAVATI: Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan criticized the YSRCP party for lacking ideology. He held a meeting with party leaders, including Nadendla Manohar, Nagababu, and state-level leaders, to discuss various issues, including the irregularities in the voter list. During the meeting, the alliance between Janasena and TDP (Telugu Desam Party) was also discussed.
After the meeting, Pawan Kalyan addressed the media and stated that parties like YCP were troubled by the developments in Janasena. He claimed that no member of YCP had the right to criticize him, and he would make decisions for the welfare of the people and the development of the state. He highlighted the strength of Janasena lies in youth and emphasised the youth as their greatest asset and mentioning the party's significant cadres.
Pawan Kalyan urged the leaders to set aside their selfish motives and focus on the work and struggle that would bring their identity. He also called upon the youth to step forward and vote courageously.